Famous author Ian Rankin bumped from business class to economy after airline allegedly 'oversold' tickets

They were told 98 per cent of bumped passengers would usually end up in their original seats — but Rankin and his wife were, unfortunately, in the 2 per cent

Photo: X

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 4:41 PM

Renowned crime fiction writer Ian Rankin planned a "once-in-a-lifetime" trip to Greece with his wife — going all out with business class flight tickets. On the day of their trip , however, the couple was shocked to learn that there were no seats left for them, not in the business class, at least.

Bumped from business class to economy, Rankin expressed his frustration in an X post that has now gone viral.

"Off to Greece on holiday. Treated ourselves to business class @British_Airways - tickets bought in February. Arrive at Heathrow to find we’ve been bumped to economy. Story of my life…" he wrote on Friday.

The author added that airport staff told them the airline "oversells seats" but "98% of bumped passengers find that their original seats are reinstated at the gate".

Unfortunately, the couple was in the two per cent, Rankin said.

Comments poured as the post hit over 1.4 million views, with Netizens commiserating with the writer. The thread also revealed more details about the airport chaos.

When one user wrote, "I hope you got a ton of free stuff as compensation!" — Rankin said it was quite the opposite, as he "had to pay for meal and drinks in Economy".

British Airways did post an apology to the thread:

But Rankin was quick to call out the airline for the "automated apology".

ALSO READ: