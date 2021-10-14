Dubai: Bangladeshi worker with zero bank balance wins Dh1 million overnight in Mahzooz draw

I’m still grappling with how many zeroes there are in one million dirhams, he said

It was a classic rags-to-riches story that unfolded on Saturday night at the live Mahzooz draw, when a crane operator in Dubai won a whopping Dh1 million by sheer stroke of luck.

The 32-year-old Bangladeshi expat, Abdul Khader, who has never had a bank account in the UAE, suddenly became a millionaire overnight after winning the second prize in the 46th weekly live Mahzooz draw, when five of his ticket numbers matched the winning numbers.

Khader, a crane operator in Dubai, also has the distinction of being Mahzooz’s first Bangladeshi millionaire and is the 16th overall millionaire of the draw this year.

“I’m still grappling with how many zeroes there are in one million dirhams. Since I moved to Dubai 10 years ago, every dirham I earn has been sent to my family in Bangladesh,” he said choking with emotion.

The father of two said that, since he would send most of his earnings back home for his family, it was difficult for him to even buy an Internet data plan for his phone.

“I was working the night shift and was trying to watch the draw show live on my phone, but my data kept buffering. I finally called my roommate to check the results and found out I had matched five out of six numbers this time! It’s so great that even people like me, who aren’t very well-to-do, can afford to participate in Mahzooz,” Khader said, adding that this was the fifth time he had participated in the draw.

Excited about the huge prize money, Khader said he cannot wait to splurge on his wife, who he said has been very patient and understanding throughout.

“First, I will go shop for some gold for my wife. I’ve never been able to save enough to even buy her a grain of gold.”

The selfless blue-collar worker also added: “I want to use a portion of my prize money to help my brother and father, who have been facing a lot of financial setbacks. Then, I’ll build a house and rent it out — that will ensure we have a steady stream of income for years to come.”

Khader said he will also put aside a part of his winnings for his children’s education: “I’ve only been educated up to the third grade and had to drop out of school to support my family. This winning amount will ensure that, unlike me, my children can chase any dream they want.”

After ensuring his family’s needs are taken care of, Khader hopes to invest in a cattle farm.

“I’ve always worried about the future. But this life-changing win will ensure my future isn’t full of hardships, but one of opportunities that were out of my reach before. I’m so grateful to Mahzooz.”

