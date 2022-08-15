Drunk cop falls asleep on street, loses investigation docs with 400 people's details

Owner says pet calico Bandit possibly saved his life after two tried to break into his home
A Japanese police officer got drunk, fell asleep on the street and lost investigation documents containing the personal details of around 400 people, including a criminal suspect, police and local media said.
The 49-year-old officer in the western Hyogo region lost a bag containing the documents sometime between 11pm on Friday and 5am on Saturday, a police official told AFP on Monday.
The documents contained names and addresses, he said, without elaborating.
According to major Japanese media outlets citing police officials, the officer in question went out drinking with his colleagues and fell asleep while walking home with the bag.
When he woke up near a train station, he could not find the bag containing the documents, which included information about 400 people, the reports said.
It is not the first time officials have been left red-faced over data breaches after drinking sessions.
ALSO READ:
In June, authorities in the city of Amagasaki said a contractor lost a bag containing a USB memory stick with personal data on all 460,000 residents after the person went out for drinks and fell asleep outdoors on the way home.
In that case, the stick was found a day after news broke of its disappearance.
Owner says pet calico Bandit possibly saved his life after two tried to break into his home
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend
Surveillance video shows man prying open filing cabinet
The boy made a quick move without waiting for the stipulated time
She says that people love to help each other
Feline had dodged airline employees, animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier
The item was returned in seven minutes
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms