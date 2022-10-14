Delectable debut: Balenciaga's latest leather bags look like Lay's chips

By ANI Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 2:07 PM

A bag resembling a packet of Lay's potato chips, but in leather, by Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga, has caught the fancy of the Internet.

It's going to take you a while to let the price of the bag sink in.

Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that the bag wiould retail at around $1,800 (Rs140,000).

PepsiCo and Balenciaga creative designer Demna collaborated on a line of bags resembling Lay's potato chips packs, according to Page Six. The delectable bags debuted at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week.

A packet of potato chips costs around $4 in the USA (between Rs10-60 in India).

On October 3, Lay's shared the Balenciaga runway looks on its Instagram page.

According to Page Six, fans of the chips bemoaned the fact that the Flamin' Hot variety was reportedly sold out in many stores, and that the luxury bag comes sans chips.

Most recently, the company also sold the "most expensive garbage bag in the world" for $1,790 (Rs147,000).

Balenciaga is known across the world for its eccentric accessories and kooky designs. Even Kim Kardashian is a great fan of the fashion house.

