Covid-19: UK firm to take employees on free holiday for working during pandemic

A recruitment company based in Cardiff, Wales, is giving its 55-member staff an all-expenses-paid island holiday to reward them for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yolk Recruitment will be treating its staff to a vacation in Tenerife, Canary Islands.
The 14-year-old company faced several challenges during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the dedicated staff powered through the hardships, including new health protocols, working from home and hybrid workplace models, leading to an large overall increase in company profits last year.
BBC quoted Yolk's Chief Commercial Officer Pavan Arora as saying: "2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote...so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."
The holiday will be a long weekend, beginning on Friday, April 1, 2022. The four-day break will reportedly cost the company more than £100,000.
The move elicited a wide range of reactions, with some suspecting a prank and others praising the company's positive, rewarding work culture.
"It's employee care, and we want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for the hard work they've done over the past two years," Arora said.
