Watch: Chickens take rollercoaster ride in viral videos from Oman

Have you ever thought of replacing people on a rollercoaster with... chickens? In an amusing event, a popular influencer in Oman has created a rollercoaster ride — for chickens.

In this bizarre event, instead of watching raw chicken spin on a vertical rotisserie skewer, as can be seen across shawarma joints in the region, raw chickens were given a rollercoaster ride while being roasted, literally, along the way.

Al Hashi Camp, which has taken social media by storm, ran for a limited time, from July 30 to August 1, 2026. Videos showed workers securing the partly roasted chicken into their spots, a little like how ride operators would with human passengers.

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Visitors were promised not just an unusual experience but also a range of free gifts, along with the chance to win one of two Mercedes cars through a social media raffle. To enter, visitors simply needed to film a video at the event and tag the event's original creator.

Watch the peculiar video below:

These videos were posted by Ahmed Al Saadi, a content creator who has built his online presence by sharing videos centred on Gulf outdoor culture, particularly camping, off-roading, cooking and travel.

The Omani content creator and influencer enjoys a large following across Instagram, YouTube and other social platforms. His content is primarily in Arabic and is popular among audiences in Oman and across the wider Gulf region.

A significant part of Al Saadi's content focuses on food, especially outdoor cooking. He frequently posts videos of preparing traditional Omani and Gulf dishes over open fires during camping trips, as well as restaurant visits and food reviews. Alongside his culinary content, he documents road trips, desert excursions and nature-focused experiences, showcasing Oman's landscapes and promoting local tourism destinations.

Boasting an audience of more than a million followers on Instagram and a substantial subscriber base on YouTube, Al Saadi is one of Oman's most prominent social media personalities.