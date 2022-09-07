Botched tattoo in Thailand leaves woman with four eyebrows

32-year-old said she didn't leave the house for a year after the procedure

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 4:58 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 5:11 PM

After a botched tattoo job in Thailand, a woman was left with four eyebrows.

According to The Sun, 32-year-old Nipapron Meeking went to a budget clinic in the Rayong province recommended by her friend; the permanent eyebrow tattoo cost her about $40.

"I remember planning a trip with my friends and wanting new eyebrows to look pretty," said Meeking.

Meeking said she was "speechless" when she looked into a mirror after the procedure and saw that the artist had tattooed two eyebrows above her natural arches. She immediately berated the tattoo artist, who promised to fix them for her.

However, the shop was shut down the very next day, and with no way to contact the owners, Meeking was left with four eyebrows and no options.

"I didn't know what to do and mostly kept inside the house because it really affected my self-confidence," she says, adding that she hid away from the world for a year.

"I also went to different artists, but they could not fix it."

She was eventually approached by another tattoo artist, Pattawee Phumkasem, 32, who offered to fix her brows for free.

"After seeing Nipaporn's condition, I knew I had to help her. It normally costs 15,000 Thai bahts (over $400) but I'm willing to do it for free," he said.

"It will take me three months to give her new and nice eyebrows... I will have to remove the old ink and wait for it to fade before outlining the new eyebrows."

After the initial removal, Meeking says she is happy to see that her natural eyebrows are still intact.

"I had a terrible time living with four eyebrows on my forehead... with this new artist, I can finally live a normal life."

