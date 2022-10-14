Adopted from India, Swiss woman lands in Mumbai in search of biological mother

'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said

Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022

Bina Makhijani Muller, who was adopted in 1978 by an Indian couple and taken to Switzerland, has been searching for her biological mother for over the past decade.

The only clue she has is the name of her biological mother, Robello.

The 44-year-old was born in 1978 and was left at Asha Sadan, an adoption centre in South Mumbai, after which she was adopted and taken to Switzerland.

"I have been visiting Mumbai in search of my mother since 2011, but I have not succeeded even a bit. I have been now far away from my search," she said.

Bina further said that she has two sons, aged 13 and 16 who also wanted to know their roots.

Bina had completed her DNA profiling which suggested that she is of Goan origin.

"If anybody knows a woman with the name Rebello from the Goanese area who came to Mumbai and gave birth to me in 1978 then please contact Anjali Pawar who is fighting against child trafficking also. The one who comes forward to help me with any information will be treated discreetly," she said.

"I was adopted by an Indian and know this will create a social issue, but I am not looking to ruin anybody's life. I just want to know about my roots and heritage," Bina appealed, with teary eyes.

Advocate Anjali Pawar is helping Bina in her search for her biological mother.

Talking about the case, advocate Anjali Pawar, director of the Adoptee Rights Council, Pune, who is helping her in the case, said that the authorities were not ready to help in starting.

"When I started working on her case, the adoption agency people were not cooperative. Then I asked the DWCD authorities for information, but even they tried to stop me. And then I went to the Bombay High court to be allowed to seek information and then the adoption home started cooperating. But it has been inconsistent," she said.

Bina's case came to us in 2015, and she requested us to help her out in search of biological parents. With the power of attorney, I wrote to Asha Sadan then, but they were not ready to give any information regarding the matter.

Pawar further said that there had been inconsistency in the information, worsening the case. The organisation had united almost 75 adoptees to their biological parents so far.

"Bina has done her DNA profiling, which suggests that she is of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5 per cent matched with Goan people. So, she was either given birth by a Goan mother in Mumbai or she was brought to Mumbai and given to Asha Sadan after her birth," Pawar said, appealing to people to contact her if anyone knew about any mother or family member who had given a child to Asha Sadan, or otherwise around at around 1978.

