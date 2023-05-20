$6,700 per scoop: What the world’s most expensive ice cream is made of

He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
If you're one of those connoisseurs who are looking for the best, rarest ice cream flavour, then this is something you shouldn't miss: It's just that it will cost you a whopping $6,696 (around Dh25,589) per scoop. Yep, just one scoop, not a truck.
Guinness World Records (GWR) on Friday announced that a new record for the world's most expensive ice cream has been made. Japanese ice cream brand Cellato bagged the title.
Wondering what makes this special — so special that you may have to skip your next overseas holiday just to have a scoop?
Named Byakuya, this ice cream is made of rare ingredients, with the star being the white truffle grown in Alba, Italy. This alone costs nearly $15,192 per kg, according to GWR.
Besides this rare truffle, Cellato also used other special ingredients like Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees. And, of course, it has some edible gold leaves, too.
Here's a closer look:
Does it taste superb? Those who had tried it said "the robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, followed by complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Sake lees finishes off the glorious taste experience", according to the GWR.
Just when you think it can't go any more expensive than this, the brand said it would be releasing variants with other combinations of the finest ingredients, such as caviar.
