5-year-old girl orders toys, cowgirl boots worth over $3,000 from mother’s Amazon account

Some of the items were not returnable and landed at her doorstep before the order could be cancelled

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 12:39 PM

A mother in Massachusetts, US, was left puzzled when she received several packages worth over $3,000 (roughly Dh11,018) from Amazon which she had not ordered. It turned out that it was her five-year-old daughter who seized the opportunity to buy the items (which included motorcycles, cowgirl boots, and a toy jeep), after asking for her mother’s phone, reported WJAR.

According to Jessica Nunes, she and her daughter, Lila, were driving home when she gave her phone to the five-year-old assuming that she would play games. Little did she know that Lila would be placing orders worth thousands of dollars from her mother’s Amazon account.

In the morning, Jessica got an email that her packages had been shipped. When she went through her Amazon order history, the mother discovered that someone had placed orders for 10 toy motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, and a toy jeep.

“I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven. The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600,” Jessica told NBC 10 News.

Jessica said after learning about the orders, she looked at the time and realised it was around 9.30 “which is exactly when they were in the car”, according to WSAZ.

Some orders arrived at Jessica’s doorstep before she even could cancel them. She said the items were non-returnable but called Amazon “at two o’clock in the morning” seeking help. The e-commerce company allowed Jessica to return some items. She also cancelled the order for the boots before they could be shipped. However, Jessica could not cancel the “two-seat jeep” but said she will be able to return it after the order arrives.

On being asked why she ordered 10 motorcycles, Lila told NBC 10 News, “Because I wanted one”.

Jessica said she did not punish Lila but made sure that her daughter learns something from the incident. “I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, behaves and does chores around the house we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range,” said the mother.

