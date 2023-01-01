365 days, 365 marathons: UK man runs a marathon every day of 2022

When done right, it allows you to achieve your goals more quickly
A British fundraiser rang in the New Year by completing his quest to run a marathon every day of 2022, reaching his £1 million ($1.21 million) goal just as 2022 drew to a close.
Crowds cheered on Gary McKee, 53, as he completed his 365th marathon of the year under the rain in his native Cumbria, northwest England, on New Year's Eve.
By midday Sunday, he had raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West, Cumbria, and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes.
The father-of-three ran more than 9,500 miles (15288km) in 2021, often completing his daily goal before heading to work at local nuclear plant Sellafield.
"The support has been phenomenal and it always is and the West Cumbrians get behind us, but cancer affects everybody so it isn't just a West Cumbrian thing, it's a national thing," he told BBC News as he set off on his final run of the year.
Macmillan Cancer Support executive director of fundraising Claire Rowney said "Gary's achievement and selflessness is off the scale.
"There aren't enough words to express our heartfelt gratitude for everything that he has done to help Macmillan support people living with cancer at a time when they need us more than ever."
The runner was occasionally joined by high-profile supporters, including England rugby union defence coach Kevin Sinfield.
"He's a brilliant man and it was an honour to be with him in Cumbria to support what he's doing," said Sinfield.
