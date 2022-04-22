100-year-old man works at same company for 84 years, sets world record

She also sold homoeopathic pellets that she fraudulently claimed would provide 'lifelong immunity' to the virus
Offbeat2 weeks ago
A 100-year-old man from the southern Brazilian city of Brusque has entered the Guinness World Record book for working the longest in the same company: 84 years.
Despite his extraordinary accomplishment, Walter Orthmann's advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life are surprisingly routine: do what you love and stay away from junk food.
"You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit," he said in an interview this week.
"You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it."
According to local media, Orthmann started on the factory floor of a company now known as RenauxView, which produces fabrics. Soon after, he moved to administration, eventually becoming a sales manager.
To keep sharp, he stretches daily and assiduously watches his diet.
ALSO READ:
"I really avoid salt and sugar," he said. "I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever."
She also sold homoeopathic pellets that she fraudulently claimed would provide 'lifelong immunity' to the virus
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The iconic piece of sports memorabilia will be on display in Sotheby's London showroom during the bidding period
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Offbeat2 weeks ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat3 weeks ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat3 weeks ago