No talks until India restores Kashmir autonomy: Imran Khan
Khan was responding to a question in a live tele-chat dubbed "Prime Minister On Call With You."
Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Tuesday ruled out talks with India, saying they cannot happen until New Delhi restores the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir.
Imran Khan’s remarks were apparently meant to suppress recent speculation of secret talks between the two sides. They were fueled by local media reports claiming that secret Pakistan-India negotiations had resulted in the February announcement when the two sides pledged to adhere to a 2003 cease-fire agreement on Kashmir.
Since then, Pakistan’s opposition had demanded Khan publicly explain his policy on India and state whether his government was engaged in any secret talks with regards to the region.
Khan was responding to a question in a live tele-chat dubbed “Prime Minister On Call With You.” He said he wanted to assure the Kashmiri people that there will be no talks between Pakistan and India until New Delhi reverses a 2019 step under which Kashmir was stripped of its semi-autonomy status.
There was no immediate comment from India.
