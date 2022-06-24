Dubai: Michelin chef releases twin cookbook and NFT worth $50,000

The world’s first ‘Phygital’ platform launches the first-ever digital twin NFT of ‘Sacred Foods of India’, a limited-edition book by Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, in Dubai.

On Thursday, Akshaya.io, launched the first Phygital unit, of the celebrated chef’s sandalwood book that was bought by Sanjeh Raja from ICCA (international Centre of Culinary) at a price of $50,000.

A Phygital platform is a multi-layer platform and approach that can merge the physical and digital into a combined platform.

This magnum opus work is a limited-edition book that brings the recipes of foods served at various holy places around India.

Akshaya.io has created Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of the book which will enable Vikas Khanna’s fans and those interested in rare collectibles to own an original NFT along with physical book.

This purchase will authenticate the originality of this limited- edition work, and ownership of the asset cannot be duplicated in any form.

This is the first-ever collaboration for Chef Vikas Khanna with a Web 3.0 enterprise, and in the times ahead, there is a possibility he can create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets of his works and creations.

“Sacred Foods of India” is a tribute to the culture & heritage of India. The book represents eight years of meticulous labor, and is a one-of-a-kind limited-edition luxury and collectible asset with rare gemstones, Swarovski crystals and embellished with gilding.

Chef Vikas Khanna said, “In these fast-changing times when the world of the Internet is metamorphosing into the future rapidly, it is important we take the big leap forward. ‘Sacred Foods of India’ is very dear to my heart, and I wish this to be a prized possession for those who are interested in buying or investing into works of passion. I am happy to be associated with Akshaya.io, World’s first ‘Phygital’ platform, which will enhance user experience by generations. The clarity in vision of those behind Akshaya.io makes me believe, together we are going to create a great asset via this launch. I welcome one and all to be a part of my journey, as I take a giant vault into the new age of internet.”

The book comes in creatively engineered walnut and maple wooden boxes, or a highly limited edition (only 2) of pure sandalwood boxes, that come along with official Indian Government Certifications.

The paper used is acquired from special sources from Italy, that will last for generations, which is also treated with embossed knurling to give it a canvas painting feel.

Vegetable ink sourced from Japan is used for printing the scripts. Even the glue used is vegetable glue, researched and developed in Germany.

Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io said, “Starting today, world is going to witness a new evolution in the digital space! And we are happy to partner with a ‘Brand’ by himself, Vikas Khanna, to create NFTs of his greatest work to date. Web 3.0 will transform the way in which enthusiasts of unique collectibles will engage with him. Considering Chef Vikas Khanna’s popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes. We are very excited as the first sandalwood phygital unit of the book is sold at $50000.”

