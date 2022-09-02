Saif Ali Khan opens House of Pataudi's first fashion store

Bollywood actor plans to expand to other locations in India

By CT Desk Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 9:58 AM

Saif Ali Khan’s House of Pataudi (HoP), an ethnic and occasion wear brand has unveiled its first store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Market City. The exuberant collection not only exudes style, but also narrates the rich story and history of the Pataudi legacy.

Commenting on the initiation of the launch, Saif Ali Khan, said, “This is an important milestone in ‘House of Pataudi’s’ journey so far as we begin a new chapter with our store launch. I am extremely delighted to witness the brand’s growth thus far and proud of its achievements. Our patrons are in for a treat with some exquisite designs this upcoming season. I urge everyone with a penchant for ethnic wear to visit us at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru and subsequently in some of the other cities where we are coming up next.”

Ahead of the festive season, the HoP store will serve customers with a range of styles and designs across fashion and footwear from the Rozana, Jashn, and Riwayat collections along with other curated designs and native crafts. With the first store inaugurated on August 23, the brand is also looking at expanding in multiple cities.

The ‘House of Pataudi’ store will host the brand’s smart everyday ethnic line, Rozana, along with its exquisite festive collection called Jashn and the extravagant wedding range, Riwayat. The core design of the collection comes from the rich traditions of the royal family of Pataudi, among other crafts and designs which are in accordance with the brand's aesthetics and language. Working with the finest craftsmen, the brand enables shoppers to access crafts like, Kantha, Kashidakari, Mirror Work, Gota Patti and traditional Indian fabrics like Kota and Banarasi brocades, to choose from.

Operating in the bridge to luxury (BTL) and premium segments, House of Pataudi currently offers Myntra customers a curated range of 2500-3000 styles in apparel, footwear and home segments. Over the years, the brand has established itself as one of the leading players in the men's ethnic wear space.