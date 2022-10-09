Look: Indian actor Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

The couple took to Instagram on Sunday evening to announce the arrival of Uyir and Ulagam

By Web Desk Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 9:43 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 10:07 PM

Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin boys four months after their dreamy wedding.

Vignesh took to social media to make the announcement on Sunday, October 9 and post adorable pictures of their twin boys - Uyir and Ulagam.

In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh could be seen kissing the tiny feet of their twins. And the director captioned the images: “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 in a resort in Mahabalipuram this year, which saw several celebrities in attendance, including high profile guests like superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Karthi, director Mani Rathnam, producer Boney Kapoor, director Atlee, among others.

Recently, Netflix India unveiled a teaser video from their wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The couple fell in love while shooting for the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Two years after the film, the power-couple made an appearance together at an award function in Singapore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen starring in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

