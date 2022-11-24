Is Dubai Bling's Loujaine dating Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri?

Taking to Instagram, Lehri shared a rather intimate photo of himself and Adada

By ANI Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:19 PM

Netflix's new reality and lifestyle show 'Dubai Bling' has been quite a rage among netizens. So much so that some people have even called it Netflix Middle East's best show!

Of course, there are many who think parts of the show are cringe but overall the verdict of the show falls more in favour of being termed a "guilty pleasure".

Well, while there are many main leads of the show, one prominent figure on the show is LJ or Loujain Adada. The show focuses on how she has coped up post the demise of her husband. She has two daughters, and in the show, she is seen going out with two men on dinner dates, both of whom, she ended up not liking romantically.

Well, it looks like Loujain has found love again!

Going by Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri's Instagram post, it looks like things are quite love-filled, fresh and heavenly between him and Loujain.

Taking to Instagram, Lehri shared a stunning and rather intimate photo of himself and Adada in each other's arms. He also captioned the photo with a heartfelt message for his lady love.

"I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess," the caption read, followed by their initials "H" and "L" written with an infinity symbol.

ALSO READ:

Loujain commented on the photo and wrote, "My heart H fairytales do come true."

Soon after, Loujain took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a flower bouquet and wrote "H" with a white heart emoji.

In 2012, Adada tied the knot with Walid Juffali, a late Saudi Arabian business magnate and billionaire. She was reportedly 25 years old and he was 60 at the time. Juffali passed away in 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

Talking about the show 'Dubai Bling', Loujain is seen going on a blind date with another Dubai-based millionaire Ebraheem Al Samadi.