Bollywood star Lara Dutta Bhupathi has congratulated Indian contestant Harnaaz Sandhu on winning the Miss Universe Crown for India after 21 years.
Dutta, a former Miss Universe, last brought the title home in 2000.
An excited Dutta took to Twitter to congratulate Sandhu on the historic win:
'Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse'
Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.
Former Miss World 2000 and Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra, also congratulated Sandhu on bringing the crown to India after two decades:
ALSO READ:
Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.
During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.
"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.
"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.
(with inputs from PTI)
