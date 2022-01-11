Bollywood star Sonu Sood's sister Malvika enters politics, joins Congress party

'I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life'

Tue 11 Jan 2022

Actor Sonu Sood wished all the best to his sister Malvika, who joined the Congress party in Punjab on Monday. “As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions.”

On Friday, Sonu had announced that he was stepping down as the ‘State Icon’ of Punjab. “This decision was mutually taken by me and the Election Commission of India, in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections," the actor had said.

“Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours,” he had tweeted.

The 48-year-old actor had worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He will be seen in Prithviraj, a film on the former Rajput ruler. It was supposed to have been released this month, but has been delayed because of the ongoing Omicron crisis.