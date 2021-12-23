Bollywood: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes parents on wedding anniversary in first post after Panama Papers probe

PISA has developed an array of glittering categories encompassing outstanding performances and achievements of artists who shone bright in 2020.
Newsmakers3 months ago
In her first post after the Enforcement Directorate questioned her on the Panama Papers leak case, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday night.
✨🥰Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa 😍💝🎊🌈LOVE YOU❤️and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always❣️🙏💗💝💕💖✨,” said Aishwarya on Instagram. Her father, Krishnaraj passed away in 2017.
Earlier in the week, the actor appeared before the directorate in Delhi and was questioned for about five hours. Based on the Panama Papers records, she was asked about her travels abroad to attend a board meeting of a British Virgin Islands registered company. She was also interrogated about a large deposit in a foreign bank account of her husband Abhishek Bachchan under the liberalised remittance scheme. She denied all the charges and claimed that her father handled all her financial matters.
ALSO READ:
Aishwarya married Abhishek in 2007 and they have a daughter, Aaradhya, who is 10. The actress was last seen in Fanney Khan, where she was cast along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she is busy with Mani Ratnam’s historical Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. With a budget of Rs5 billion, it is the second-most expensive Indian film.
PISA has developed an array of glittering categories encompassing outstanding performances and achievements of artists who shone bright in 2020.
Newsmakers3 months ago
Asner remained a busy actor into his 90s with appearances in such series as "Dead to Me" and "Cobra Kai."
Newsmakers3 months ago
'Parizaad' delivers its promise of a gripping story that has chosen a route off the beaten track.
Newsmakers3 months ago
Nabila has spearheaded a montage of salons, styling high-profile projects and retailing image-related solutions.
Newsmakers3 months ago
He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.
Newsmakers3 months ago
She died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.
Newsmakers4 months ago
'Paka' deals with tales of revenge that spanned across generations in a remote village in Kerala.
Newsmakers4 months ago
Her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, revealed the news of the singer’s demise to Variety.
Newsmakers4 months ago