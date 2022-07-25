Ben Affleck falls asleep on cruise during Paris honeymoon, picture goes viral

The 7-person jury met for a full day on Tuesday and returned Wednesday morning to continue discussions
Feeling exhausted after a wedding is not uncommon. Ben Affleck, who recently tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez, may also agree with this.
Newlywed Ben was snapped snoozing while on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris, Page Six reported.
Several images have surfaced online in which Ben is sleeping during the cruise ride with wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective kids, leaving netizens in splits.
"Mannnnn y'all let the man sleep in peace," a social media user tweeted.
"hahahhaha...he looks so cute," another one wrote.
"I can sleep like this forever," a Twitter user wrote.
Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 53, surprised fans earlier this month when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie "Gigli," embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Ben went on to marry "Alias" star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date "SNL" producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, "Deep Water." On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.
And in May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.
Jennifer revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.
In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."
The 7-person jury met for a full day on Tuesday and returned Wednesday morning to continue discussions
Hours of testimony during the trial were devoted to grisly, bizarre incidents, audio/video recordings, and celebrity testimonies
He was recently given a clean chit in a drugs-on-cruise case
The pair announced they were expecting in January with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem
It broke the previous record for an American artwork sold for $110.5 million in 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner revealed to the world the death of their newborn boy
Artists and those in the publishing industry tweeted tributes to Abiko
The 64-year-old yoga guru donned his biking gear for the 100-day tour ahead on Monday.