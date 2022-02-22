Anmol Ambani marries Khrisha Shah: Bollywood stars attend grand wedding in India

Bollywood: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes parents on wedding anniversary in first post after Panama Papers probe
Earlier in the week, the actor appeared before the directorate in Delhi and was questioned for about five hours.
Top Bollywood stars along with their spouses and children (and even grandchildren) were seen in large numbers at the wedding of Tina and Anil Ambani’s son, Anmol with Khrisha Shah. And many of them have been posting the photographs on social media sites.
Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini (who is with a BJP MP), posted an interesting photograph of hers along with Jaya Bachchan (a Samajwadi Party MP) and Supriya Sule (an NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar) at the wedding.
“Good friends outside Parliament - Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines!” said Hema Malini on Instagram. “At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday.”
Supriya said on her Instagram page, featuring the same photograph: “So Happy to meet My Colleagues - Members from Parliament - Jaya Bachchan Ji and Hema Malini Ji!”
Another BJP politician and fashion designer Shaina NC posted many photographs of celebrities and of course the groom and his parents. “Wishing my dear friend @tinaambaniofficial and anil bhai and the newly weds @anmol_ambani and #krisha all happiness in the journey ahead,” she said on Instagram.
In one picture, she was seen with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan was also present along with Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda, his grand-daughter.
