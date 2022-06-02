Enjoy our faster App experience
Amber Heard, in statement after verdict, says 'disappointment I feel today is beyond words'

Jury found that the actress made defamatory claims of abuse against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By AFP

Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 12:06 AM

US actress Amber Heard said she was disappointed "beyond words" Wednesday after a jury found she had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling it a "setback" for women.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said in a statement released shortly after the verdict was read in Virginia.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she said.

