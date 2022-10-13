From Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Stars who have opted for surrogacy

Scores of Indian and Hollywood celebrities have chosen this arrangement, either to complete or start a family

The surrogacy issue surrounding the birth of South India actor Nayanthara, and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan’s twin babies, may have kicked up a storm in India recently, but then surrogacy is not new to the inudstry. In the past, scores of celebrities have been choosing this type of arrangement, either to complete or start a family.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in Bollywood to Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian in Hollywood, several top stars have opted to have children via surrogacy. While some cite job commitments, others choose this method due to medical issues or want to be a single parent. Here’s a look at the top surrogacy stars:

Priyanka Chopra/Nick Jonas: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogacy this year. They couple tied the knot in 2018.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s third child – son AbRam was born via surrogacy in 2013.

Aamir Khan/Kiran Rao: The star and his ex-wife Kiran Rao opted for surrogacy due to medical reasons. The duo’s son was born in 2011.

Preity Zinta/Gene Goodenough: The Bollywood actress, who married American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016, is parents to two children via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty: The actress’s second child Samisha was born through surrogacy in 2020.

Karan Johar: In 2017, the popular filmmaker became father to twins, Roohi and Yash.

Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor: The TV/film producer became a single mother through surrogacy in 2019. Her actor brother Tusshar followed her and opted for surrogacy in 2016.

Nicole Kidman/Keith Urban: Country musician Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith Margaret was born in 2010 through surrogacy.

Sarah Jessica Parker/Matthew Broderick: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had twin daughters in 2009 via surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian/Kanye West: The Hollywood former power couple opted for surrogacy for their third and fourth child in 2018-19. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021.