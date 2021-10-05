Zulekha Hospital launches free breast cancer screening

Taher Shams and Zanubia Shams with Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri and other dignitaries at the launch of Pink it Now. Supplied photo

Zulekha Hospital has launched free breast cancer screenings and consultations for residents starting October 4 and ending on November 30. The initiative is part of their yearly breast cancer awareness drive called Pink it Now, which is now in its 10th year.

The announcement was made during a gathering at The Oberoi Hotel, Dubai, by Taher Shams, managing director of the hospital’s oncology department and co-chairperson Zanubia Shams. Also present at the launch was Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulation – MoHAP.

“These occasions are important for us to connect with like-minded people and help raise awareness on critical health matters. While cancer treatments may differ from person to person across age groups, our endeavour is to constantly research and develop advanced treatment modalities and provide this expertise in UAE. We are treating pediatric cancers and anticipate the inclusion of bone-marrow transplants to our set of comprehensive oncology services. We will soon have the provisions of radiotherapy as well at Zulekha Hospital,” said Shams.

Dr Fadi Alnehlaoui, specialist surgical oncologist, led a panel discussion during the event, speaking about the importance of early detection and prevention of breast cancer, comprehensive oncology services and diverse expertise available at Zulekha Hospital.

The other experts to talk on the subject were Dr Soha Abdelbaky, consultant medical oncology, Dr Nidha Iqbal Shapoo, specialist medical oncologist, Dr Swati Chandrashekher Pacharne, specialist radiology, Dr Mohamed Elbassyouny Alawy, specialist medical oncology, Dr. Nancy Israel, specialist pediatric oncology and Arathi Vijayan, clinical psychologist.

Breast cancer survivors Binish Zafar, Rana Mustafa and Max Fardan, (Mr Dubai 2019) shared their experiences with the audience following the panel discussion.

The hospital will also host the cancer support group Pink Knights meeting following the launch of Pink it Now.

Founder and Chairperson Dr Zulekha Daud and campaign ambassador Dr Pamela Munster, Professor of Medicine at University of California San Francisco, extended their best wishes over video messages to their teams, patrons and survivors. Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, director-general of Friends of Cancer Patients and other campaign partners also endorsed the cause.

In addition to free X-Ray mammograms and consultations with specialists, Zulekha Hospital also offers a 50 per cent discount on ultrasound tests. To register, call 600524442 or visit zulekhahospitals.com/pinkitnow

The Pink it Now campaign is supported by partners Schneider Electric, Danube Home, The Oberoi, Cool & Cool, P&G, Ford Warriors in Pink – Ford MENA, Friends of Cancer Patients, Khaleej Times, Dar Al Khaleej, LivFit by Oman Insurance, RIZEK and The Discounter App.