Yusuffali elected as chief of Indian business group IBPG in Abu Dhabi
The group announced reconstituting its governing body on Tuesday.
Business tycoon Yusuffali M.A. has replaced B.R. Shetty as the new chairman of the Indian Business and Professionals Group (IBPG) Abu Dhabi.
As per the new resolution passed during the meeting of the board of directors, Lulu Group’s Yusuffali – one of the founding members and vice chairman of IBPG – has been elevated as the new chairman and Sharad Bhandari named the vice-chairman.
“Our vision is to create a progressive bilateral trade platform between India and the UAE and encourage inclusive commercial partnerships that will inspire entrepreneurship, networking, globalisation, innovation and job creation”, Yusuffali said.
“Looking ahead, IBPG will seek to be a forum for strong collaboration among its members, other business groups and the local business community providing opportunities for sharing knowledge, experiences, innovative ideas and business development”, Bhandari noted.
Other members on the reconstituted board of directors are: Mohan Jashanmal, Girdhari Whabi, K. Muraleedharan, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Saifee Rupawala, Surjit Singh, Tushar Patni, Adeeb Ahamed and Sridhar Iyengar.
The office-bearers of IBPG are Padmanabha Acharya as the president, Sheheen Pulikkal Veettil as the vice president and Rajiv Shah as the general secretary and treasurer.
“IBPG will be bringing a number of interesting events and pertinent topics involving high profile speakers adding value to the members in general and community at large”, Acharya added.
Also, Shafeena Yusuffali, Rohit Muraleedharan, Gaurav Varma and Sarvottam Shetty were named to the executive committee.
IBPG was established in 1991 to promote the development of commerce and investment between India and Abu Dhabi.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
