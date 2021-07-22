News
Yusuffali donates Dh500,000 for new CSI church in Abu Dhabi

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 22, 2021
Yusuffali M.A. donates Dh500,000 to the Vicar of CSI Parish, Rev. Lalji M Philip in Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

The church building and ancillary services is coming up on 4.37 acres of land in Abu Mreikhah region


LuLu Group chairman Yusuffali M.A. has donated Dh500,000 for the under-construction Church of South India (CSI) Parish in Abu Dhabi.

The 15,000sqft project consisting of church building and ancillary services is coming up on 4.37 acres of land in Abu Mreikhah region, where the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple is currently under construction.

Yusuffali handed over a cheque of Dh500,000 to the Vicar of CSI Parish, Rev. Lalji M Philip, as Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian joined the ceremony virtually.

Father Lalji praised the benevolence of UAE’s leadership in creating one of the most peaceful and tolerant countries in the world.

“I also take this opportunity to thank the generous donation of Yusuffali M.A., who has always been a great supporter of all our initiatives.”

Yusuffali added: “The UAE, home to more than 200 different nationalities and religions, is a shining example of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence true to the vision of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is being championed by the leadership today. I am humbled and honoured to be part of this great initiative.”

The foundation stone of the parish was laid by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The construction work started in November last year and the parish is expected to open later this year. It can accommodate up to 750 worshippers.

Ashwani Kumar

