YouTube updates monetisation policy; changes to go into effect from June 1

The new terms are applicable for users who are based outside the US.

US technology giant Google, owner of video platform YouTube, has updated its terms of services for YouTubers, whereby payments to creators of videos will be treated as royalties from a US tax perspective and the US technology giant will withhold taxes where required by law.

The new terms will come into effect from June 1 for users who are based outside the US.

“Please make sure you read the updates to the Terms carefully… By continuing to use YouTube after this date, you are agreeing to the new Terms,” Google said in an email sent to users of the platform.

The statement added that parents who allow their child to use YouTube Kids are agreeing to the new terms on behalf of their child as well.

YouTube said it has the right to monetise all content on the platform.

In the statement, Google also tightened its terms about facial recognition.

“The Terms of Service already state that you cannot collect any information that might identify a person without their permission. While this has always included facial recognition information, the new Terms make that explicitly clear,” it said.

