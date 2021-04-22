- EVENTS
Your Dubai 'job offer letter is fake': Indian consulate tells job-seeker
Indian citizen had shared job letter to verify its genuineness.
"Dear Shuaib, the job offer letter you shared is FAKE !!"
This is how the Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted after verifying a job offer letter shared by an Indian citizen.
Indians can verify job offers via the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) app, which is powered by the mission.
After alerting Shuaib that the letter was fake, the mission tweeted: "Indian Consulate provides services to verify genuineness of job offers, through PBSK Dubai mobile app and also through email."
Dear Shuaib, the job offer letter you shared is FAKE !!— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 22, 2021
Indian Consulate provides services to verify genuineness of job offers, through PBSK Dubai mobile app and also through email. Please educate your friends and relatives about this. @pbskdubai https://t.co/LXwBsNviNy pic.twitter.com/YTBiMOp30m
Twitter user Shuaib had sought the consulate's help by tweeting an image of the offer letter.
The letter - purportedly from DP World - stipulated a monthly salary of Dh3,470 for an office boy job. It also offered free accommodation and transport.
The letter features an official looking QR code.
Siddhartha Kumar Baraily, Consul for press, information, culture (PIC) and education at the Indian Consulate, had earlier told Khaleej Times that job-seekers can upload their offer letters on the PBSK mobile app in a PDF format.
Indians often get duped by fake job offers from the Gulf.
When the app was launched in January this year, Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, had said that the PBSK receives an average of 100 calls and 25 e-mails a day.
The centre, which was shifted to the Consulate General of India (CGI) premises in Bur Dubai from its office in JLT on November 1 last year, has been a primary source of assistance and guidance for blue-collar workers in distress.
