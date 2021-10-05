News
You might find sea snakes on Abu Dhabi beaches

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 5, 2021

Beachgoers must avoid handling sea snakes, and rush to the hospital if bitten by one.

If you are heading to a beach in Abu Dhabi, watch your step. You might come across a sea snake.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Tuesday alerted residents about finding the snakes on beaches.

With the temperature dipping this week in the Capital, more residents could be heading outdoors. Issuing a timely advisory, the EAD noted: "Abu Dhabi waters are home to sea snakes, known locally as Bogni. Sea snakes inhabit open and shallow waters, coral reefs and beaches. Many marine snakes have been spotted on some of the emirate's beaches."

The EAD said that sea snakes are common during the fluctuation in temperature.

"The reason for monitoring sea snakes and their increasing numbers on beaches is due to their gathering during this period near the coastal areas, fluctuations in temperature and climatic conditions. The sea also affects their movement, which leads to their drifting towards beaches."

The EAD stressed that beachgoers must avoid handling a snake.

"If you come across a sea snake on the beach, please ensure you avoid touching or catching the snake and maintain a safe distance to ensure your safety."

Residents have been urged to inform the site management or contact the Abu Dhabi government number 800555. "If bitten by a sea snake, visit the hospital as soon as possible."

Ashwani Kumar

