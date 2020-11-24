You can now pay Dubai traffic fines in monthly installments
Dubai Islamic Bank introduces convenient way to clear fines.
With its ongoing strategy to provide integrated financial solutions to individuals and companies, The Dubai Police General HQ has recently announced a long-term partnership with the Central Bank of the UAE and Dubai Islamic Bank, under which the banks' credit card holders can utilise a unique and convenient way to pay their traffic fines.
Major General Dr. Al-Sallal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al-Falasi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs said that the new service falls in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote community happiness.
Customers can now apply for the service through Dubai Police website or smart application. They can go to the traffic fine payment on these platforms and choose to pay via credit cards. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, the applicants must fill out their bank account and Emirate ID details and send the monthly installment request to the Central Bank for approval.
The new Smart service is fully automated as per the Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2019 Concerning Payment by installments of Fines Payable to Government Entities in the Emirate of Dubai.
