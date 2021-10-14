Year of the 50th: 50 grooms to be married in mass wedding in Abu Dhabi

Directive issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra region, emphasised that the Year of the Fiftieth marks a new start towards a bright future for the UAE with a new year full of achievements when the country’s aspirations and goals will be fulfilled.

He said the UAE has become an ideal role model of an integrated, modern and successful country in all fields and sectors thanks to the leadership’s vision under the chairmanship of His Highness the President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

This took place during a reception by His Highness for citizens at Mezairaa Palace in Liwa City, in the presence of senior government officials.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al Nahyan said: “After 50 days, the UAE will celebrate its fiftieth national day, which is an occasion to recall the late father Sheikh Zayed and his brothers the founding fathers who laid the foundation of our modern country, and their efforts to unify it and to raise its flag high among other nations. It is a day to remember an outstanding record of achievements and successes that seemed impossible and unachievable but came true thanks to the will and determination of the Emirati people.”

He declared the staging of a group wedding for 50 bridegrooms from Al Dhafra region in celebration of the UAE’s Year of the Fiftieth.

“The Emirati people have proven their ability to shoulder responsibility. We have great trust and hope in them, and our country needs them to even endeavour greater efforts to continue the UAE’s process of successes and progress,” HH added.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reiterated: “The Year of the Fiftieth is a defining sign in the history of the UAE. It will witness the launch of the largest ever national strategy in preparation for a leading phase of growth in all vital sectors. The 2 December will always be a day to remember and a cherished occasion for all citizens and residents of the UAE who will be able to express their joy and pride in the process of outstanding achievements across all sectors.”

Shaikh Hamdan quoted the announcement made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed that “life in the UAE, thanks to god, has started to return to normal, as we emerge safely from Covid-19.”

Sheikh Hamdan said the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reflects the efforts and follow-up of the leadership since the start of the pandemic that has seen the UAE become a leading global nation in its handling and response to coronavirus, and to begin the country’s recovery thanks to the precautionary and preventative measures taken by relevant teams that have resulted in successes across all sectors, thanks to the vision and proactive action of our leadership.

“Despite the exceptional circumstances the whole world is witnessing due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the UAE has managed to turn challenges into opportunities of creativity and development, and accomplished a number of milestones during the past period, including the launch of the Hope Probe, the inauguration of units 1 and 2 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai and many other events and activities,’ Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said.

At the beginning of the reception, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed welcomed citizens and conveyed to them the leadership’s greetings. He expressed his joy in meeting them after such a long time due to the pandemic, and spoke with them, reflecting the strong ties between the leadership and citizens, and the leadership’s sense of responsibility to its people, to help fulfil their needs and requirements through development projects that serve all citizens across the UAE.

He reiterated that the leadership will always follow through citizens’ needs, and will provide them with everything they need to enable them to have good quality of life, and to develop and grow the Al Dhafra region.