World’s best dad: Sheikh Mohammed’s children lead birthday tributes with rare photos
The Dubai Ruler turns 72 on July 15.
The Dubai Ruler’s sons and daughters have shared rare photos that show the beautiful bond he shares with them. The Dubai royals posted the images as they led birthday tributes that have been pouring in for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed turned 72 today.
His son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a series of photos of Sheikh Mohammed, to his Instagram stories.
Calling Sheikh Mohammed the “best dad in the world”, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, shared an image of hers as a child playing in his lap.
World’s best dad: Sheikh Mohammed’s children lead birthday tributes with rare photos https://t.co/SkoY4J2DuM#Dubai #UAE @HHShkMohd @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/N4tn9jocLH— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 15, 2021
“I love you so much,” she posted on Instagram.
Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment, shared two photos of herself as a child in her father’s arms.
She posted: “Happy birthday dad, I love you eternally like no other.”
Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a photo of her father from when he was Head of Dubai Police and Public Security in the late 1960s.
“Happy Birthday my number 1,” she posted.
-
Education
10-year UAE residency: 2,036 high school toppers, ...
Here's how students and families can apply. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Teachers, staff in UAE advised not to...
Those planning to travel have also been told to return at least 2... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha holiday: No toll, parking charges in...
Parking will be free from Monday, July 19, till 7.59am on Saturday,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Stunning videos emerge as rain lashes Dubai, ...
Footage shows gushing wadis, heavy rainfall over the country READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE constantly reviewing India, Pakistan flight...
Flights from the subcontinent have been suspended since April 24. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
Sania is known to have single-handedly put Indian women's tennis on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE travel: Attested Covid-19...
The rule will come into effect from August 1, 2021, a circular said. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday READ MORE