World’s best dad: Sheikh Mohammed’s children lead birthday tributes with rare photos

The Dubai Ruler turns 72 on July 15.

The Dubai Ruler’s sons and daughters have shared rare photos that show the beautiful bond he shares with them. The Dubai royals posted the images as they led birthday tributes that have been pouring in for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed turned 72 today.

His son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a series of photos of Sheikh Mohammed, to his Instagram stories.

Calling Sheikh Mohammed the “best dad in the world”, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, shared an image of hers as a child playing in his lap.

“I love you so much,” she posted on Instagram.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment, shared two photos of herself as a child in her father’s arms.

She posted: “Happy birthday dad, I love you eternally like no other.”

Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a photo of her father from when he was Head of Dubai Police and Public Security in the late 1960s.

“Happy Birthday my number 1,” she posted.