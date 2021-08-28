News
Logo
 
HOME > News

World Nuclear Association congratulates UAE over success of 2nd Barakah unit

Wam/Abu Dhbai
Filed on August 28, 2021
Wam

When fully operational, the four units of the nuclear plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity


The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has congratulated the UAE for the successful start-up of second unit at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

"On behalf of the global nuclear industry, the London-based World Nuclear Association congratulates ENEC and the Barakah Team for the successful completion of this important milestone," Sama Bilbao y León, Director General, World Nuclear Association, said on Saturday.

"UAE continues to demonstrate how to use nuclear energy to move to a clean electricity system," she added.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced on Friday that its operating and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah) has successfully started up Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.

This key milestone marks the point at which the Barakah Plant has become the region’s first multi-unit operating plant, further powering the nation’s economic growth with more clean, reliable and abundant electricity.

When fully operational, the four units of the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity while preventing the release of more than 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars off the roads annually, and equivalent to those emissions from charging 7.3 billion smartphones daily.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210827&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829264&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 