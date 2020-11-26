Women rob over Dh20k during fake massage date in Dubai

The women have been charged with illegal confinement, forceful robbery, sexual assault, issuing criminal threats and unlawfully using others’ bank card.

Two women are standing trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly keeping a man captive during a fake massage date and robbing him of Dh20,550.

The court heard how the Nigerian women — together with other female accomplices at large — managed to trick the man into meeting them after setting up a fake page on social media offering massage services.

The two women, aged 35 and 30, forced the man to reveal his bank card PINs threatening to stab him with a knife. They also assaulted the man keeping him without his clothes for a while. The women have been charged with illegal confinement, forceful robbery, sexual assault, issuing criminal threats and unlawfully using others’ bank card.

The case dates back to July 10 and was registered at Al Barsha police station. The two accused are in detention.

A police sergeant said a robbery incident was reported around 4.30pm on July 10. “We went to the location in Al Barsha. The complainant, a Malaysian, said he had come across an advert about massage online around 10 am that day. He went there at 11.30am after receiving the address on WhatsApp. When he rang the door’s bell, a woman opened for him and pulled him inside by force. She was joined by other women after they locked the door. He was stopped from screaming by covering his mouth with a pillow and threatening to hurt him with a knife.”

The complainant was kept in a room for about an hour. “The women snatched his mobile phone and wallet, in which there was Dh50 and his bank card. He was made to reveal his bank card PIN under threats. The women made five purchase transactions worth Dh20,500 with the card and let him leave.”

After conducting a probe, the police tracked down the two defendants for their involvement in the incident. They were arrested on August 11.

One of the women admitted to having formed a gang with her accomplice and five other women. Their job was to lure men by offering massage online and using fake pictures. They had a furnished apartment rented for that purpose. Once their victim is there, they would intimidate him so to make him give his cash and bank cards.

The trial has been adjourned to December 28.

