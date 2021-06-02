Wish comes true for UAE girl battling leukaemia

A tree house, along with a swing and a slide, recently arrived in her home.

Five-year-old Alexandra, who is bravely fighting leukaemia, wished she could play in her own tree house as she had to stay home amid the pandemic. A UAE foundation built her one.

A tree house, along with a swing and a slide, recently arrived in her home, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE.

“Covid-19 pandemic has increased the isolation of sick children who suffer from serious diseases and stopped them from feeling the normal childhood life to play and enjoy like other peers,” said Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the foundation.

“We are happy that we can play a vital role in supporting children who are fighting disease by granting their wishes and giving them hope and strength. We are proud to be part of bringing happiness to their hearts and drawing a smile on their faces.”

The foundation granted Alexandra’s wish in cooperation with its strategic partner and toy manufacturer Step2 MENA–Backyard Discovery.

Sam Qutub, regional manager of Step2 Mena, said: “We were looking forward to every occasion to give back to our local communities and humanitarian institutions such as Make-A-Wish UAE that changes children’s lives for the better.”

