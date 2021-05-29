- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Will Smith plays doting uncle to Sheikh Hamdan's twins, sends adorable gifts
The Crown Prince took to Instagram to thank the Hollywood actor for his gifts.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to thank Will Smith for the delightful presents he sent his newborn twins.
On his official Instagram stories, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared photos of the Aladdin-themed gifts the Hollywood actor, himself a father of three, sent the twins.
Reading ‘Prince Rashid’ on one and ’Princess Sheikha’ on the other with appropriately themed blue and pink balloons and wrapping paper, the gifts came with a note that seems to be signed “Uncle Will” with the silhouette of Smith’s Genie from Disney’s 2019 Aladdin.
Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram on Thursday to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, had welcomed a girl and a boy.
A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies' names to Khaleej Times: Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
In Arabic, Sheikha means 'princess', while Rashid means 'rightly guided'.
The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
-
Weather
UAE: Fog affects visibility; speed limit reduced...
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: More UAE schools bring back on-site...
Schools are now gearing up for on-site examinations for their Grade... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Covid: Dubai fines 4 stores during sale and 49...
The stores in Mirdif City Centre violated mask and social distancing... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE beach tragedy: Mum dies, 3 of a family survive
At 9am, the father swam into the sea, followed by his son, daughter... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI
The tournament dates are yet to be finalised. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 169m, death toll...
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
News
Will Smith sends adorable gifts to Sheikh...
The Crown Prince took to Instagram to thank the Hollywood actor for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, India united in tackling Covid-19, says...
Blinken said the partnership between the United States and India is... READ MORE