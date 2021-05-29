Will Smith plays doting uncle to Sheikh Hamdan's twins, sends adorable gifts

Filed on May 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 29, 2021 at 10.57 am

The Crown Prince took to Instagram to thank the Hollywood actor for his gifts.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to thank Will Smith for the delightful presents he sent his newborn twins.

On his official Instagram stories, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared photos of the Aladdin-themed gifts the Hollywood actor, himself a father of three, sent the twins.

Reading ‘Prince Rashid’ on one and ’Princess Sheikha’ on the other with appropriately themed blue and pink balloons and wrapping paper, the gifts came with a note that seems to be signed “Uncle Will” with the silhouette of Smith’s Genie from Disney’s 2019 Aladdin.

Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram on Thursday to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, had welcomed a girl and a boy.

A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies' names to Khaleej Times: Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

In Arabic, Sheikha means 'princess', while Rashid means 'rightly guided'.

The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.