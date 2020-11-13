Where to watch fireworks in Dubai on Diwali day

1 of 2

Dazzling firework displays will light up the Dubai skies on the evening of Saturday, November 13 as the city marks Diwali or Festival of Lights.

Global Village

The Global Village is celebrating Diwali with a huge carnival of performances, live shows, food vendors, hundreds of retail stalls and, of course, fireworks. Musical fireworks will be on display every Thursday and Friday at 9pm as part of the destination’s extended Diwali celebrations.Also taking place at Global Village is the Absolute Bollywood show that features 16 high-energy dancers performing on the main stage while the Lights, Camera, Action... Bollywood! live show taking guests behind the scenes of Indian cinema’s biggest films. Visitors can enjoy live appearances by characters from the children’s favourite cartoon Chhota Bheem, plus impromptu performances by Diwali-themed flash mobs and more.

Where: Global Village, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Rd

When: Every Thu. and Fri.