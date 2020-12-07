WhatsApp calls in UAE: Talks to lift ban continue

While Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype for businesses now enable remote work and learning, WhatsApp and Facetime audio and video calls are still banned.

Talks are under way to lift the ban off some VoIP services like WhatsApp and Facetime in the UAE, the cyber security head of the UAE government has revealed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the GCC cyber-security conference and exhibition on Sunday, Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, the cyber-security head of the UAE government, said WhatsApp has been unlocked for a limited time for test usage, according to a report on Al Arabiya.

Al Kuwaiti pointed out that there remain some regulations that need to be considered and they are working on it. Specific details about these regulations are yet to be disclosed.

While Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype for businesses now enable remote work and learning, WhatsApp and Facetime audio and video calls are still banned, the official said. This means residents have to use the paid services provided by telecom operators in the country.

