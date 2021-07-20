What Eid Al Adha means for these ‘unsung heroes’ in UAE

They are the ones who make deliver food, groceries and essentials so others won’t have to step out of their homes.

While most UAE residents celebrated Eid Al Adha with their families and friends on Tuesday, some ‘unsung heroes’ — who are thousands of miles away from their loved ones — could celebrate it only by doing what they do best: Make people’s life easier.

They are the ones who make deliver food, groceries and essentials so others won’t have to step out of their homes. Some whip up tasty meals, clean up homes, and even cars. They are the heroes who work tirelessly, day and night, so that everyday life goes on as smoothly as possible.

Rajoob Babu, who works at Food Park City restaurant in Sharjah, couldn’t help but think of his family as they took orders over the phone and juggled cashier duties.

“Back home, we wake up early in the morning and go to the mosque to offer prayers. Then, we go and meet our relatives and friends.

We also give Eidiya. We would prepare biryani and celebrate by eating it together. It is a big occasion back home. Here, we are working during Eid Al Adha and celebrate it with our colleagues once we finish our night shift,” said Rajoob.

“Since I cannot celebrate it with my family, I greet them via video call and WhatsApp. I had planned to go home for Eid last year but because of the pandemic, I was unable to go. So, this is the fourth Eid I’ve not celebrated with my family,” added the 27-year-old, who hails from Malappuram district in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

For 37-year-old Mohammed Abid Hussain, it is a busier time during Eid. The Jharkhand native, who has been in the UAE for six years, is a cook at Creek Restaurant and prepares special delicacies, especially during Eid.

“Since we are in the food industry, we don’t get a day off for Eid. We have come here to earn money, so we have to do it,” said Hussain. “I woke up at 5:00am and went to offer prayers at the mosque. But there is nothing planned since I’m working.”

Although he didn’t get a day off, he is happy to make the sacrifice. “I’m happy that I am able to prepare food for others on such a special and blessed day. Allah is looking over me and I’m able to cook food for others so that they can celebrate Eid,” Hussain said.

Mohammad Hafeez, who works at a supermarket, finished his shift at 4:00am and then went to the mosque for prayer. Later in the afternoon, he and his colleagues ordered biryani at their company accommodation.

“Since we couldn’t greet and wish the others by hugging because of social distancing, we wished them from afar. We have colleagues from other religions, and they too joined us in celebrating Eid,” Hafeez said.

“I do miss home, especially during Eid, but we have come here to do a job. Back home, I would celebrate it with my parents and my brother and sister,” added the 24-year-old from Mangalore, who has been here for two years.

Al Amin, who works as a domestic helper and also does odd jobs, was lucky enough to take a couple of days off, since he has his own visa. He has been in the UAE for a decade.

“I went to the mosque in the morning and prayed. Then, my friends and I cooked mutton, pulao and sweets. We plan to go to the beach or mall in the evening once the weather gets better, says the 28-year-old from Dhaka, Bangladesh, who last celebrated Eid with his family in 2019.

james@khaleejtimes.com