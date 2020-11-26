Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 26, 2020 at 08.31 am

Weather: Temperature drops to 7.7°C in parts of UAE, sunny and partly cloudy day in store

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says Thursday will be a sunny to partly cloudy day in the UAE.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 7.7°C in Jabal Jais at 06:45am.

The top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas, according to the NCM, which says there will be convective clouds in the east.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be moderate, but may become rough at times, in the of the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.