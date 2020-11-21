Filed on November 21, 2020 | Last updated on November 21, 2020 at 08.37 am

Weather: Temperature drops to 10.5°C in parts of UAE, partly cloudy day and humid night in store

The NCM is forecasting a top temperature of 34 degrees.

Saturday will be a sunny and partly cloudy day in the UAE, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), which is forecasting a top temperature of 34 degrees in inland areas.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.5°C in Jabal Jais at 00:15am.

#The_lowest_temperature_recorded over the country today morning was 10.5 °C in Jabal Jais at 00:15 UAE Local Time. — (@NCMS_media) November 21, 2020

It will be a humid night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.