Weather: Temperature drops below 11.2°C, rain likely in parts of UAE
Expect winds of 45kph and waves of up to 7ft until the evening, the NCM warns.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of fresh north-westerly, strong winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour and waves reaching heights of four-six and seven feet until 8pm on Thursday.
The weather bureau says the adverse conditions will prevail in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/Xhq09Ij4wS— (@NCMS_media) November 18, 2020
In terms of Thursday's weather, the NCM says it will be fair in general and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the north and east of the country.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.2 °C in Jabal Jais at 00:30am.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.2 °C in Jabal Jais at 00:30 UAE Local Time pic.twitter.com/paUo8NxuM8— (@NCMS_media) November 19, 2020
There will be the probability of light rain during the day and temperatures will decrease slightly following a high of 33 degrees in inland areas.
It will become humid by night and Friday morning over some inland areas.
Moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime.
Sea conditions will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
-
Government
Food waste and loss remain a challenge: UAE...
FoodTech Challenge to help UAE achieve targets. READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rough seas, strong winds and likely rain ...
Expect winds of 45kph and waves of up to 7ft until the evening, the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Government discusses ensuring country's...
Ministers have held a variety of meetings about the future of health... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed receives Greek PM Kyriakos...
The Greek PM lauded the historic peace accord signed between the UAE... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews