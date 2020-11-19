Filed on November 19, 2020 | Last updated on November 19, 2020 at 01.34 am

Weather: Temperature drops below 11.2°C, rain likely in parts of UAE

Expect winds of 45kph and waves of up to 7ft until the evening, the NCM warns.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of fresh north-westerly, strong winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour and waves reaching heights of four-six and seven feet until 8pm on Thursday.

The weather bureau says the adverse conditions will prevail in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf.

In terms of Thursday's weather, the NCM says it will be fair in general and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the north and east of the country.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.2 °C in Jabal Jais at 00:30am.

There will be the probability of light rain during the day and temperatures will decrease slightly following a high of 33 degrees in inland areas.

It will become humid by night and Friday morning over some inland areas.

Moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during daytime.

Sea conditions will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.