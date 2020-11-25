Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 01.42 am

Weather: Temperature drops below 10°C, rain likely in parts of UAE

Wednesday’s top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and coastal areas, the sea and islands with a probability of rainfall.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9.3°C in Jabal Jais at 4:15am.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.