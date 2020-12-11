Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as temperature drops to 7.1°C

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 11, 2020 | Last updated on December 11, 2020 at 01.23 am

(Photo by M. Sajjad/KT)

Temperatures will fall to a low of 21 degrees in parts, the NCM says.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has, in its weather forecast for Friday, said it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 7.1°C in Jabel Jais at 6:00am.

Friday's top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas, with the mercury's lowest point expected to be 21 degrees in the mountains.

The weather bureau says it will be a humid night and Saturday morning over some inland areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, over the sea.

Conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200921&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200929869&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 