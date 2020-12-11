Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as temperature drops to 7.1°C
Temperatures will fall to a low of 21 degrees in parts, the NCM says.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has, in its weather forecast for Friday, said it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 7.1°C in Jabel Jais at 6:00am.
7.1 06:00 .— (@NCMS_media) December 11, 2020
Friday's top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas, with the mercury's lowest point expected to be 21 degrees in the mountains.
#NCM #UAE #officialuaeweather #weatherforecast #seastate #windspeed #winddirection #rain #fog pic.twitter.com/JYeRgychbV— (@NCMS_media) December 10, 2020
The weather bureau says it will be a humid night and Saturday morning over some inland areas.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, over the sea.
Conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
