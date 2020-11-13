Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 08.51 am

Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as temperature drops to 14.7°C

Friday’s top temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in inland areas.

Friday will be a fair to partly cloudy in general day in the UAE, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

However, the weather bureau says cloud will increase at night over the sea and islands, which may bring rainfall.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 14.7 °C in Jabal Jais at 2:15am.

#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 14.7 °C in Jabal Jais at 02:15 UAE Local Time. — (@NCMS_media) November 13, 2020

Friday’s top temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in inland areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, becoming fresh and strong at times, over the sea by night.

Conditions will be moderate, becoming rough by late night and Saturday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in in Oman Sea.