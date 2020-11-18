Weather
Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as temperature drops to 11.2°C

Web report/Dubai
Filed on November 18, 2020 | Last updated on November 18, 2020 at 08.41 am

Police urged motorists to take caution due to fog.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of the chance of fog formation and poor visibility over some Western areas between 3am and 9.30am on Wednesday morning.

The weather warning was reinforced by Abu Dhabi Police, who called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. In a tweet, the force added: "Motorists are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely."

The rest of Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy over some northern areas and islands.

These conditions may be associated with light rain.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.2 °C in Jabal Jais at 6:30am.

The top temperature in the country will be 33 degrees in inland areas.

It will become humid by night and on Thursday morning over some areas.

Moderate westerly to north-westerly winds, freshening gradually by afternoon and of speeds up to 45 kilometres an hour, will cause blowing dust.

Conditions will be moderate, becoming rough by afternoon, in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.




