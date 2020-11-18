Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as temperature drops to 11.2°C
Police urged motorists to take caution due to fog.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of the chance of fog formation and poor visibility over some Western areas between 3am and 9.30am on Wednesday morning.
Chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over some Western areas , from 03:00 till 09:30 AM Wednesday 18 / 11 / 2020. pic.twitter.com/29pkOmj7ob— (@NCMS_media) November 17, 2020
The weather warning was reinforced by Abu Dhabi Police, who called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. In a tweet, the force added: "Motorists are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely."
#urgent | #AbuDhabiPolice call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.— (@ADPoliceHQ) November 17, 2020
Drive Safely@itcabudhabi @NCMS_media@abudhabi_adm@adek_tweet
The rest of Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy over some northern areas and islands.
These conditions may be associated with light rain.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.2 °C in Jabal Jais at 6:30am.
#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 11.2 °C in Jabal Jais at 06:30 UAE Local Time.— (@NCMS_media) November 18, 2020
The top temperature in the country will be 33 degrees in inland areas.
It will become humid by night and on Thursday morning over some areas.
Moderate westerly to north-westerly winds, freshening gradually by afternoon and of speeds up to 45 kilometres an hour, will cause blowing dust.
Conditions will be moderate, becoming rough by afternoon, in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as...
Police urged motorists to take caution due to fog. READ MORE
-
Government
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives...
Mitsotakis is in the UAE on a two-day working visit. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed invites Israeli President to the...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hail the... READ MORE
-
Government
Qatar dispute unlikely to be resolved soon: Otaiba
Otaiba was speaking during a panel discussion at the Economic Club in ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews