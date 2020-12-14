Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

Weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 6.1°C in UAE today

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 14, 2020 | Last updated on December 14, 2020 at 08.37 am
KT file photo

Residents will also experience light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Monday morning was recorded was 6.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais at 01:00 UAE local time.

However, the UAE will expereience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions today, followed by a humid night, a weather forecast has said.

The National Centre for Meteorology said the weather on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some Western areas. Residents will experience light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Winter in UAE to begin on December 21: Astronomer

The centre said the highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 27.6 degrees Celsius, in Ajman at 11.15am.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201208&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209231&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 