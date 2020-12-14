Weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 6.1°C in UAE today

Filed on December 14, 2020 | Last updated on December 14, 2020 at 08.37 am

Residents will also experience light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Monday morning was recorded was 6.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais at 01:00 UAE local time.

However, the UAE will expereience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions today, followed by a humid night, a weather forecast has said.

The National Centre for Meteorology said the weather on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some Western areas. Residents will experience light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Winter in UAE to begin on December 21: Astronomer

The centre said the highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 27.6 degrees Celsius, in Ajman at 11.15am.

#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 6.1°C in Jabel jais at 01:00 UAE Local. pic.twitter.com/oU6mIPFyNp — (@NCMS_media) December 14, 2020