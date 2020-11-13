Weather alert: Rains, windy conditions forecast for UAE

Winds to kick up dust and sand in some parts of the country on Friday evening.

Rains could hit parts of the UAE later this evening, especially in the eastern region.

The National Center of Meteorology’s (NCM) weather forecast, clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds.

Chance of convective clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds, reaching 40 km/h causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas, from 15:30 until 20:00, Friday 13/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/hJhuduzAdx — (@NCMS_media) November 13, 2020

Wind speeds reaching 40 km/h could cause blowing dust and sand at with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas, from 3:30 pm until 8 pm on Friday.

The authorities have warned people planning on going outdoors to be extremely cautious of the hazardous weather conditions.