Weather alert: Rains, windy conditions forecast for UAE

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 13, 2020
Winds to kick up dust and sand in some parts of the country on Friday evening.

Rains could hit parts of the UAE later this evening, especially in the eastern region.

The National Center of Meteorology’s (NCM) weather forecast, clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds.

Wind speeds reaching 40 km/h could cause blowing dust and sand at with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas, from 3:30 pm until 8 pm on Friday.

The authorities have warned people planning on going outdoors to be extremely cautious of the hazardous weather conditions.




