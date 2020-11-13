Weather alert: Rains, windy conditions forecast for UAE
Winds to kick up dust and sand in some parts of the country on Friday evening.
Rains could hit parts of the UAE later this evening, especially in the eastern region.
The National Center of Meteorology’s (NCM) weather forecast, clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds.
Chance of convective clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds, reaching 40 km/h causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas, from 15:30 until 20:00, Friday 13/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/hJhuduzAdx— (@NCMS_media) November 13, 2020
Wind speeds reaching 40 km/h could cause blowing dust and sand at with poor horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas, from 3:30 pm until 8 pm on Friday.
The authorities have warned people planning on going outdoors to be extremely cautious of the hazardous weather conditions.
-
Emergencies
Six-year-old drowns after falling into sewage pit ...
Rashid Hamad, who was the single child of his parents, was playing... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rain forecast for UAE today as...
Friday’s top temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in inland ... READ MORE
-
Government
Expats facing trial in the UAE hail legal reforms
Those already found guilty and serving jail terms are looking to... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: No government fees for Sharjah private...
The decision will help nurseries improve their business after the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews