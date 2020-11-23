Weather
Weather alert: Cool, windy, rainy forecast for UAE on Monday

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
November 23, 2020

(Abu Dhabi Police/Twitter)

A weather alert has been issued between 6.45am and 11am.

The weather in UAE will be cool with temperatures hovering in the 20s. There is a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for Monday is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas especially coastal, northern and eastern areas, associated with rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures.

Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand.

A weather alert has been issued between 6.45am and 11am amid windy, wet conditions.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.




