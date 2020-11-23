Weather alert: Cool, windy, rainy forecast for UAE on Monday

A weather alert has been issued between 6.45am and 11am.

The weather in UAE will be cool with temperatures hovering in the 20s. There is a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for Monday is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas especially coastal, northern and eastern areas, associated with rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures.

Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand.

Chance of convective clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall over the sea and some northern eastern areas and fresh winds, reaching 50 km/h at times causing blowing dust and sand and causing rough sea in the Arabian Gulf from the period 06:45 until 11:00 Monday 23/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/EM9enssVBF — (@NCMS_media) November 23, 2020

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.